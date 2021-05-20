Duluth’s Tourism Tax Revenue Continues Rebound Ahead of Pre-Pandemic 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Signs of a strong tourism comeback are continuing for Duluth.

The city’s tourism tax revenue just in for the month of March is up nearly $290,000 or 27 percent compared to March of last year at $1.3 million.

And that number is even more than pre-pandemic March of 2019 at $1.1 million.

As for the year-to-date, the city is up $463,000 compared to last year.

Tourism revenue comes from the city’s hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes.

For a full breakdown of the tourism tax data, click here.