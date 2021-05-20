Fishing Tournament Fighting For Those With ALS: “We don’t believe that enough progress has been made”

DULUTH, Minn. — If you want to go fishing while supporting a great cause, you can head out to Island Lake on the first weekend of June.

Kolar Toyota is hosting its 26th annual ALS Fishing Tournament on June 5th.

For the past 25 years, this tournament alone has raised more than $3.5 million to fight for those diagnosed by ALS.

Specifically, the money goes to patient care, medical equipment, and national research for new treatments and trials.

Some of the organizers involved with the tournament have lost family members to ALS over the years, and feel that this disease isn’t as much of a national health priority as it should be.

“Truthfully in our 25-year history, we don’t believe that enough progress has been made towards treatment options for patients, towards a cure, so we’re going to continue to fight for those patients,” Blake Kolquist, the fishing tournament director, emphasized. “And we’re going to do that by fishing and having a lot of fun and keep pushing towards that cure.”

If you want to #castforacure, you can sign up at KolarToyotaFishing.com.

You can register to fish in this tournament on Island Lake, or try the virtual option which launched during the pandemic last year, allowing anyone to register and fish from anywhere.

There’s also a bunch of fun prizes, and the pre-tournament and post-tournament celebrations are back this year, too.