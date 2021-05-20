Gary Recreation Center Volunteers Thanked With Free Lunch

DULUTH, Minn.-Volunteers for the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center were thanked today during a free lunch for all they do to keep the site running.

The event at Clyde Iron Works got more than 100 people together, who are helping build up the site which includes picnic areas, a sports court, and even a skateboard park which is currently under construction.

“It’s been a great shot to the arm for the community. We’re seeing lots more activity, we are seeing people attracted to the area because of that,” said Bob Espenson, of the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance.

Recently the center did receive a $5,000 donation for its skate park from Tony Hawk’s non-profit.

If you would like to donate, click here.