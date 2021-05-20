Grandma’s Sports Garden Now ‘The Garden’ Wedding & Event Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park is officially no more and has transformed into the business of love and fun.

The venue’s Facebook page has changed to its new name — The Garden.

The 20,000-square foot building is now a wedding and event center for all types of occasions big or small, including reunions, private parties and live entertainment acts.

The change comes after the Sports Garden shut down last March because of the pandemic, which ended more than 30 years of the restaurant, bar, and nightclub operations that so many grew up with there.

To schedule plans at The Garden, call 218-740-3577 or email TheGarden@grccorp.com.