Lifeguards Returning to Park Point This Summer

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth and the YMCA are partnering up once again to bring lifeguards back to the Park Point Beach House after a reduced season last year.

Lifeguards will return to duty Memorial Day weekend and continue on through Labor Day. They will be supported by $25,000 in funding from tourism tax funds.

Last year, they had lifeguards on duty beginning in July and they were there three days a week. This was due to budgetary concerns, along with issues arising from the pandemic.

Now the lifeguards will be there most days this summer.

“We are super excited to be back here on the beach, bringing beach safety to our residents and visitors, and we know the importance of having guards here and knowing the conditions that can come up on the beach,” said Alicia Watts, the assistant manager for the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department.

Staff from the YMCA say they are happy to be joining forces with the city once again, to help protect Northlanders from the dangers of the water.

“One of our pride and joys with our downtown branch is coming down to the beach,” said Downtown Duluth YMCA Director Emily Ranta. “Being able to provide our sand castle competition in conjunction with the city, being able to educate members on water safety, rip currents, water temps, those types of things, and just being able to be outside in the sun. Everyone loves Duluth’s summers.”

The Duluth Fire Department will also continue their support along Park Point Beach with warning flags and rescue stations being put in place beginning May 26. No lifeguards will be out on red flag days, but staff will be on site to explain more to the public about the dangerous conditions.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard this summer, visit this website.