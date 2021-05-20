New Bishop Ordained in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-A new Bishop has been ordained for the Duluth Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Daniel Felton, who was formerly with the Diocese of Green Bay, has been named the 10th Bishop for Duluth.

Leadership from the church say they are excited to have a bishop once again.

“This day is really important, really joyful,” said Patrice Critchley-Menor, the social outreach director for the Diocese. “Because every diocese needs a bishop or shepherd and their ministry is to serve and teach and we have been without a bishop for a year and a half.”

The previous bishop Paul Sirba died suddenly in 2019.