St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Specialist Encouraging Teen COVID-19 Vaccinations

According to St. Luke's, Demand for Teen COVID-19 Vaccinations Has Been High Since Approval was Given

DULUTH, Minn. – Although fewer children and teens have been infected with COVID-19, they can still become infected and also spread the virus to others.

Local infectious disease experts with St. Luke’s are encouraging parents to bring their teens aged 12-15 in for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Sherry Johnson, Infectious Disease Specialist at St Luke’s, says parents are coming in or calling with questions which is a good sign since emergency use authorization was given from the FDA.

Johnson says 22.4 percent of COVID-19 cases have been related to children, which results in roughly 3.78 million children diagnosed with the virus.

“We are certainly promoting the vaccine for adolescents, and we’ve had a pretty good reaction at St. Luke’s,” said Johnson.

Johnson says children are highly capable of spreading the disease, which could result in those who are not vaccinated becoming ill from the virus.

“Certainly there is an emotional and social aspect children are missing out on, and so we encourage everybody in the 12-15 age group to get vaccinated,” said Johnson.

If you’re interested in receiving your COVID-19 vaccine from St. Luke’s, contact 218-249-4200 to schedule or click here.

St. Luke’s is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on 1st Street in the former ER department Tuesday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.