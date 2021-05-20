Tornado Confirmed Near Northfield During Severe Weather Wednesday Night

A damaging tornado was reported on the ground in Webster, Minnesota Wednesday night, which is about six miles west of Northfield.

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn told FOX 9 he saw a possible tornado touchdown, however, he has not seen any damage. Though, with it getting dark, he said crews will likely have to return in the morning for a full review of the area.

At one point, a tornado warning was issued for portions of four counties southwest of the Twin Cities metro area. Radar rotation was seen near the Lakeville and Apple Valley area just before 9 p.m. The severe weather worked its way north up the I-35 corridor throughout the night Wednesday.

A funnel cloud was spotted on video near Owatonna, Minnesota earlier in the evening. Steele County officials said they did not have any reports of damage as a result of the severe weather.