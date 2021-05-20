UMD, Athletic Director Josh Berlo Agree to 3 Year Extension

Berlo's new contract will keep the Bulldog AD in Duluth until 2026.

DULUTH, Minn.– The University of Minnesota-Duluth announced this afternoon that Athletic Director Josh Berlo will be staying in Bulldog Country after signing a three-year contract extension Thursday.

Berlo’s new contract will keep the Bulldog AD in Duluth until 2026. He first came to UMD in 2013 from Notre Dame and was named the NCAA Division II under Armour Athletic Director of the Year in 2018.

Berlo says he’s grateful for the new contract and hopes to continue building the bulldogs athletic programs for the future.

“Certainly very excited, love what we’ve done here in bulldog athletics and the opportunity to continue to serve our great student athletes, staff and coaches and lead them and help them reach their potential. It’s exciting,” said Berlo.

Berlo says moving forward, one of his biggest goals is bringing back spectators to bulldog games safely following the pandemic.