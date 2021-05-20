UWS, CSS Each Win First Game of UMAC Baseball Tournament

UWS won their single-elimination game 4-1 against Crown. No. 2 seed CSS beat no. 3 seed  Bethany Lutheran 3-2.
ST. PAUL, Minn.– UW-Superior and St. Scholastica each won their first round matchups in the 2021 UMAC Baseball Tournament.

UWS won their single-elimination game 4-1 against Crown. They will take on no. 1 seed Northwestern Friday at 1 p.m. No. 2 seed CSS beat no. 3 seed  Bethany Lutheran 3-2. The Saints will play the winner of UWS/Northwestern Friday.

