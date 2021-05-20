William A. Irvin to Open Friday for 2021 Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The SS William A. Irvin is opening for the 2021 season this Friday, according to DECC officials.

Beginning Friday, station to station tours will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with additional days possibly being added as the summer progresses.

According to a Thursday press release, this will mark the first full season for the Irvin since 2017.

In 2018 the Irvin was moved to the Fraser Shipyards for restoration work to the ship’s hull.

Longtime Irvin manager, Steve Rankila, said, “People have been looking for activities that are fun for the whole family. We have worked hard to not only get the Irvin “ship shape”, but to ensure we have addressed the additional health-related precautions our visitors expect when they step aboard.”

The 2021 season will include guided large group tours, individual self-directed tours, and the much-anticipated return of the Haunted Ship.

“Given safety precautions in 2020, we decided to forgo the Haunted Ship”, said Interim Executive Director Roger Reinert. “With easing of restrictions, new safety best practices, and widespread vaccinations, we feel strongly we can have a safe guest experience this fall. And we know the community is eager for the return of the Haunted Ship. It’s one of the most frequently asked questions I get.”

Tickets may be purchased at the stern of the ship and tour groups will consist of only patrons and their immediate party. Prices are $15 for adults. Seniors, Students, and Military members’ tickets are $10. Kids under 10 years of age are free with a paid adult.

You can find more information about the William A. Irvin by clicking here.