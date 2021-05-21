AG Ellison to Take Over Prosecution in Daunte Wright Shooting Death

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is taking over the prosecution of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, FOX 9 has confirmed.

Ellison’s handling of the case will include a review of the criminal charges. There is no word yet if the charges will be enhanced to murder. Sources said the request for Ellison to prosecute Potter has come from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who has been under intense pressure and scrutiny to increase the second-degree manslaughter charge to murder.

Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Bodycam footage showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, “Taser, Taser,” before shooting her gun. After firing, Potter can be heard saying, “S—, I just shot him.” The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said he believed she mistook her gun for her Taser.

The charging decision was passed on to the Washington County Attorney’s Office from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and community activists have been calling for the governor to hand the case over to Attorney General Ellison for prosecution.

Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from the department following the shooting of Daunte Wright.