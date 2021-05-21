Arena Rummage Sale Returns to West Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.– For the first time in two years, the Arena Rummage Sale returns to west Duluth.

Taking place at the Heritage Sports Center, the event goes on in the spring to bring together between 50-100 rummage sales all in one place for sale enthusiasts to go check out.

Clothes, toys, and a whole lot of other knick-knacks will be inside. Organizers say it’s great to bring the sale back and continue the local tradition as events begin to return this summer.

“Going to a rummage sale is part of a regular life around here. It’s something a lot of people do on Friday mornings, on Saturday mornings, and then go on with their life for the rest of the weekend so rummage sales are fun. You never know that you’re going to find,” said organizer Lou Campbell.

The rummage sale is tomorrow only and will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.