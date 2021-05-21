City of Duluth to Propose Solar Array Project at Upcoming City Council Meeting

DULUTH, Minn-The city of Duluth and Minnesota Power have worked out a deal to create the largest solar array in Duluth.

If the resolution is approved by the city council on Monday, 9.5 acres next to the Lake Park Athletic Complex near the intersection of Riley and Jean Duluth Road would be leased to Minnesota Power to build a 1.6 megawatt array. That is enough renewable energy going into the grid to power 300 homes.

“The benefits to putting the solar here are, one, we help our utilities meet their solar mandates to get one percent of their energy from solar. There’s also some benefits of just having energy produced locally, for people to see solar power and that it can be part of the mix of our future of our energy system,” said sustainability officer Mindy Granley.

If approved, the solar array could be completely installed by the end of the year and the city plans to plant pollinators under the solar panels to provide a habitat for bees and butterflies.