Denfeld Seniors Participate in Graduation Parade at Piedmont Elementary

DULUTH, Minn.-Denfeld seniors held a special parade for Piedmont Elementary students today.

The parade serves multiple purposes including as encouragement for a younger generation.

“These are really the students and siblings they look up to and we just want them to see what they can accomplish,” said Kristene Stariha, the dean of students at Piedmont Elementary.

Duluth Schools Superintendent John Magas says they are still planning on having in-person graduation ceremonies at both high schools this year.