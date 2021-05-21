Duluth Girls Lacrosse Falls at Home to Moorhead

Juliyana Lebsack scored twice while Grace Karakas, Nia Kramer, Hannah Martin, Sophie Mitchell and Annika Lindgren each scored once.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth girls lacrosse team couldn’t overcome an early deficit as Moorhead got the 12-7 win.

The Wolfpack fall to 2-7 on the season and will play at Irondale on Saturday.