Duluth Girls Lacrosse Falls at Home to Moorhead
Juliyana Lebsack scored twice while Grace Karakas, Nia Kramer, Hannah Martin, Sophie Mitchell and Annika Lindgren each scored once.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth girls lacrosse team couldn’t overcome an early deficit as Moorhead got the 12-7 win.
Juliyana Lebsack scored twice while Grace Karakas, Nia Kramer, Hannah Martin, Sophie Mitchell and Annika Lindgren each scored once.
The Wolfpack fall to 2-7 on the season and will play at Irondale on Saturday.