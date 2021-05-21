Duluth Public Library Has Four State Park Passes Available to Check Out

DULUTH, Minn-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Duluth Public Library to make it easier for people to visit Minnesota state parks.

The DNR has issued four park passes to the library that card holders can “check out” and then use to visit any of the Minnesota state parks. A pass will be issued that is good for seven days with a DNR receipt and expiration date.

“Even something that is really good for you, like a visit to one of our wonderful state parks, you’d have to weigh the costs of what that would cost you. And by providing these free passes we remove one barrier for people in that consideration. So if you want to go to gooseberry, you can get a pass from us and know you have 7 days to go in and out for free, and so that would be something you could plan to go and enjoy with your family and friends,” said library supervisor Renee Zurn.

The passes are first come first serve so you won’t be able to reserve one for a specific upcoming weekend, but they are available to anyone with a library card. You can call or visit any of the three library branches in Duluth to check for availability.