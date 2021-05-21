Duluth, Statewide Job Report Shows Slight Progress in Recovery

DULUTH, Minn.– The jobs numbers from the month of April for the Duluth metro area and statewide have been released.

The state unemployment rate fell from 4.2 in March to 4.1 percent in April, adding over 11,000 jobs but the state labor force remains 95,000 jobs less than before the pandemic.

950 jobs were added in Duluth. The largest gains were in Professional and Business Services (+326), Mining, Logging, and Construction (+359), and Leisure and Hospitality sectors (+381) but still over 8,500 fewer jobs compared to April 2019.

“They have their pick of jobs. There’s hiring bonuses, there’s good wages, there’s all kinds of things that employers are looking for or are offering to attract workers.so it’s a great time to be looking for a job,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development for the city of Duluth.

Only the financial activities, education & health services, and government sectors showed losses over the last month.