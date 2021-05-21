Former Bulldogs Brodt, Rooney Invited to USA Women’s National Team Selection Camp

The camp is the first step in selection the players who will train together as part of preparing for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

BLAINE, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey standouts Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney have been invited to the USA Women’s National Team Selection Camp.

The camp will be held June 1-6 in Blaine, then Team USA plans to make cuts late June for their residency program. Then, the will select the 25 players who will compete in the Women’s Wold Championships in August.

Rooney is looking to make her second Olympic Team while Brodt is aiming for her first.