Four New Officers Sworn in at Superior Police Department

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Four new officers were sworn in to the Superior Police Department Friday.

Before the official ceremony, Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander explained to them the difficulties that come with being a police officer. He added he hopes this day serves as a reminder of why they joined law enforcement.

“When things are tough, maybe a few years have gone on and you are feeling an erosion of that enthusiasm, come back to the day you were sworn in and hopefully [it] kind of reinvigorates you,” Alexander said.

Some of the officers sworn in will continue on with more training.