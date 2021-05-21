Four Structures Destroyed by Bezhik Wildfire Thursday

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. – Superior National Forest officials say the Bezhik wildfire that has burned roughly 950 acres since Monday has now destroyed four structures.

Officials say one cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Thursday afternoon when the blaze exited the Wilderness near the Moose Loop Road.

Clouds and rainy weather conditions helped keep fire activity to a minimum Thursday with minimal growth along the fire perimeter.

“On the northwest side of the fire crews cut fire line and put in water hoses as they worked to mop up hot spots and secure the edge of the fire. On the northeast side, firefighters continued to seek out pockets of heat along with areas where the fire’s edge burned unevenly,” Superior National Forest officials reported in a Friday morning update.

Fire crews are continuing to extinguish fire areas around structures on private property.

The Superior National Forest has a Closure Order in place for Forest Road 464 (Moose Loop), Forest Road 465, BWCAW Entry Point #8 Moose River South, BWCAW Entry Point #76 Big Moose Trail.