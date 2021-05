Hermantown Baseball Edges Duluth Denfeld

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown baseball team improved to .500 on the season with a 5-4 win over Duluth Denfeld.

The Hawks improve to 9-9 and will host Hibbing on Tuesday in their home finale, while the Hunters fall to 5-12 on the year and will wrap up the season on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Cambridge-Isanti.