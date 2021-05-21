Portions of West Superior Street to Close Temporarily Due to Construction

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says portions of West Superior Street in Lincoln Park will close beginning Monday, May 24, due to construction.

A contractor will be installing pavement markings for the Cross City Trail relocation which will provide a safe alternate route for bicyclists while the existing trail is closed due to the Twin Ports Interchange project.

Two-way traffic will remain between West Michigan Street and 18th Avenue West, from 18th Avenue West to 22nd Avenue West two blocks of West Superior Street will be closed at a time until the work is complete.

Drivers will be detoured up West 1st Street using the open avenues while work is performed between 18th and 20th Avenue West. When work is performed between 20th and 22nd Ave.

West traffic will be detoured up 19th Avenue West to West 3rd Street and then down 24th Avenue West.

DTA buses will continue to provide service in this area throughout the project. Riders should expect delays. Some stops will be closed and detours will occur during construction.

Regular traffic is expected to be restored by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.