Prep Softball: Proctor, Cloquet Earn Home Wins

The Lumberjacks pushed their win streak to 13 straight games with a doubleheader sweep of Rush City while the Lumberjacks got the walkoff win over Hibbing.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor softball team pushed their win streak to 13 straight games with 6-2 and 6-0 wins over Rush City to sweep the doubleheader.

Proctor improves to 18-1 on the season.

In other prep softball, Cloquet got a 3-2 walkoff win over Hibbing. Dana Jones hit the game-winning RBI single.

Cloquet improves to 10-6 on the season while Hibbing falls to 11-6 on the year. The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Monday at Eveleth-Gilbert.