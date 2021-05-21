St. Scholastica Awarded $1.5 Million to Support Physician Assistant Program

DULUTH, Minn.-St. Scholastica has been awarded nearly a $1.5 million grant to help bolster up the number of physician assistants in the Northland.

The grant will be used to support curriculum development for the college’s program, including more training for mental health situations and the opioid crisis.

It will also help with recruiting efforts from across the region, with a focus on getting more physician assistants in underserved areas.

“What it boils down to, is it is our goal to have longitudinal training practices for our PA students, so they can really become enmeshed and embedded within a rural community,” said Dr. Kimberly Lakhan, the chair of the physician assistant program.

The grant comes from the Health Resources Services Administration. St. Scholastica is one of seven colleges receiving the funding.