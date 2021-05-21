St. Scholsatica Baseball Falls to Northwestern, UWS Eliminated from UMAC Tournament

CSS will face Bethany Lutheran in an elimination game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The winner will face Northwestern in the championship at 4:00 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team suffered their first loss of the UMAC Tournament on Friday night, as top-seeded Northwestern got the 17-2 win to advance to the championship.

The Saints got on the board early, with two runs in the first. Jake Schelonka hit an RBI single with the bases loaded, then Mitchell Olson scored on a groundout. Then, it was all Northwestern from there.

Meanwhile, UWS suffered two big losses on Friday to be eliminated from the UMAC Tournament. Northwestern won the first game 9-8 while Bethany Lutheran took the second game 13-1.

In the first game, the Yellowjackets scored six in the ninth but couldn’t finish the rally. In the second game, the Vikings used a big third inning and then the Yellowjackets didn’t get on the board until the seventh, where it was then ended via the run-rule. UWS ends the year with a 16-21 record.