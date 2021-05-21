Tourist Train Kicks Off Summer Season at Depot

DULUTH, Minn.-The first scheduled North Shore Scenic Railroad tourist train left the Depot today which kicks off the historic site’s summer season.

Normally trains would have been operating on weekends for more than a month during this time of the year, but staff used the additional time to train volunteer crews who missed last season due to COVID.

The railroad will continue to operate at a capacity limit of 75 percent for safety, while the train will be thoroughly cleaned for each new trip.

“The optimism is there for people when they are coming back here,” said Josh Miller, the North Shore Scenic Railroad station manager.

The railroad will run trains Friday through Sunday this week and will return to operating all week beginning May 28th through the end of summer.