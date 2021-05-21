William A. Irvin Reopens for First Full Season Since 2017

DULUTH, Minn.– One of Duluth’s biggest tourist attractions is now open for the summer, the William A. Irvin opened Friday for the season.

It’s the first full season since 2017 after undergoing repairs and dealing with delays from the reconstruction of the Minnesota slip, along with the pandemic.

Tours will initially be Friday, Saturday and Sundays before expanding to more days as the summer progresses and more tourists flock to Duluth.

Come October, the popular Haunted Ship will return. Those at the museum are excited to reopen for a full season after opening partially late last summer, where the Irvin brought in $300,000 to the DECC.

“I think one of the things that really surprised us last year was how many people wanted to tour the Irvin and how well our gift shop did,” said DECC Interim Executive Director Roger Reinert. “And then the haunted ship, which is probably the most, ya know right after, ‘When’s the next concert? Is the haunted ship coming back?’ this is a beloved thing here in Duluth.”

Loosed restrictions mean bigger capacity inside the Irvin. But routine sanitization will continue along with tour guides staying in each station instead of following tour groups. But one guide says no matter how she’s doing it, showcasing the Irvin to visitors is a great feeling.

“I’m kind of a boat nerd so I really, really love working here and it’s just so nice with things opening back up,” said Executive Museum Assistant Kaylee Matuszak. “I know that people are really excited to come to Duluth. So it’s just so nice to be open and welcome people both to the city and to the boat.”

Tickets for the William A. Irvin can be purchased at its ticket office right next to the ship.