Wisconsin-Superior Softball’s Season Comes to End in NCAA Tournament

The Yellowjackets end the year with a 22-16 record.

WAVERLY, Iowa – The Wisconsin-Superior softball team’s run in the NCAA Tournament was short, as the Yellowjackets lost to top-seeded St. Olaf 11-3 in the first game then lost to Webster in the second 9-1 to be eliminated from the tournament.

In the first game, St. Olaf got off to a strong start and never looked back. The Yellowjackets put three runs up in the fifth to get on the board, but that was all they could do offensively.

Olivia Bancroft-Hart went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Tiffany Kirk and Davriana Horvath each picked up an RBI.

In the second game, the Yellowjackets offense went silent yet again until late. The only run scored was in the ninth inning when Kaela Kraemer hit an RBI single to score Amanda Kishish.

UWS ends the season with its second UMAC Tournament Championship and a 22-16 record.