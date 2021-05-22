Bob Dylan Tour Kicks off Dylan Fest in Duluth

Even with those limited in-person events the virtual ones helps the festival reach a wider audience.

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks from around the state stopped by Duluth’s Armory which was the start of a weeks worth of events.

“We are doing some limited in-person opportunities. But a lot of virtual events on zoom and Facebook live,” Dylan Fest Committee Member, Zane Bail says.

Even with those limited in-person events the virtual ones helps the festival reach a wider audience.

“We are going to have people watching our live streams from as far as Australia, England. I’ve been getting emails from people from France that usually love to come to Duluth for the Dylan Fest,” Bail says.

At the beginning of the tour is right where the music legend says it all began.

“Bob knew he wanted to be a musician. But somehow when he came to the armory on January 31st, 1959 and saw Buddy Holly performing, That just sparked. That was an inspirational moment for Bob,” Armory Arts and Music Center Executive Director, Mark Poirier says.

The armory itself may soon be undergoing a new face lift. Still in the early stages, the goal is to turn the historic hall into a food market and learning center bringing the building back to its roots.

“The armory was really the DECC before we had the DECC. It was the home shows and the car shows and the big dances and the politicians would come here and the orchestra was here. So it has a rich history when it was built in 1915,” Poirier says.

A history that even is coined as the start of the legendary Bob Dylan’s career.

“He credits this show right here at the armory as the beginning of it all for him,” Poirier says.

For Dylan’s 80th birthday, a special proclamation will be made making it the year of Dylan in St. Louis County.

“It’s the Duluth Dylan Fest but it’s bigger than that. It’s also the Northland Celebration of Bob Dylan,” Bail says.

For more information on future events, click here.