Update: Duluth Police Detain Suspect After Downtown Shooting

One Victim Shot, One Suspect Detained While Police Search for Second Suspect

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the report of a shooting on the 100 block of East 3rd Street in Duluth.

Upon arrival, police found one victim who was in serious condition and brought to a local hospital.

Police were able to identify and detain one suspect. Police are looking for a second suspect.

This is an active scene.

For public safety reasons, Duluth Police ask the public to stay away from the area until further notice.

No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be provided when there is additional information to share.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the City of Duluth now confirms there is not a second suspect in the shooting.

The DPD has the suspect in custody and continues to ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.