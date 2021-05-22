Duluth FC Wins Season Opener Over Joy St. Louis Park

Sidney Warden scored twice, including the game-winner in the 86th minute, while James Westfield and Dylan Sumner each scored once to give Sean Morgan his first win as the BlueGreens head coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their first match in nearly two years, Duluth FC and Joy St. Louis Park battled back and forth but Duluth FC came out on top for the 4-3 win.

This was the first win for Sean Morgan as head coach, who took over the team in February of 2020.

Duluth FC will be back in action on the road at Minneapolis City SC on May 26.