Duluth Heritage Sports Center Hosts 5th Annual Rummage Sale

About 45 vendors filled with over 90 booths filled the arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 5th annual arena rummage sale took place this afternoon at the Duluth Heritage sports center…

Typically, the rummage sale is one of the first events of the spring bringing shoppers out for the summer.

Now, even with numbers down from years past, owners have seen a large crowd throughout the day.

“From your junk to someone elses junk. It’s a treasure hunt is what it is. You just never know when you’re going to find that one thing. It’s all about cleaning out the garage. The attic. Getting rid of clothes that no longer wear or fit,” Arena Rummage Sale Owner, Lou Campbell says.

Two more events are in the works with one at the new minors memorial complex in Virginia in early October and another planned in Proctor.

