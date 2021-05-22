Fatal ATV Crash in Moose Lake Township

A Juvenile Male Was Killed After the ATV Rolled On Top Of Him

MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received report of an ATV crash on private property off County Road 13 in Moose Lake Township.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with members of the Moose Lake Fire Department and Essentia EMS.

The ATV had been operated by a juvenile female. It was traveling down a slight hill, lost control, and rolled over onto its side.

Officials say a juvenile male was a backseat passenger on the ATV and was fatally injured when the ATV rolled on top of him.

Authorities also confirm a juvenile female front seat passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Essentia EMS to Essentia Hospital in Moose Lake. The juvenile female operator of the ATV was uninjured.

The occupants of ATV were not wearing seat belts or helmets at the time of the crash.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Moose Lake Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office