Hermantown/Proctor Girls Lacrosse Drops Home Finale to Moorhead

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor girls lacrosse team couldn’t overcome an early deficit, as Moorhead got the 14-3 win in the Stealth’s home finale.

The Stealth fall to 2-9 on the season and will play at Rocori on Monday.