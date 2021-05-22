Prep Softball: Hermantown, Superior Win Big

The Hawks started off strong to get the road win over Duluth East, while the Spartans scored nine in the third to get the shutout over Wausau West.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown softball team got off to a strong start and never looked back, getting the 25-2 road win over Duluth East.

The Hawks scored nine runs in the first inning, all with two outs. Duluth East’s only two runs of the game were in the bottom half of the inning.

Hermantown improves to 11-5 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday at Hibbing, while Duluth East falls to 3-13 on the year.

In other prep softball action, Superior scored in bunches early to get the 15-0 win over Wausau West.

The Spartans scored five runs in the second and nine runs in the ninth to get the win. Emma Raye went 3-for-3 with 4 RBI while Brooke Hendry went 2-for-2 while scoring three times. Superior also got a 5-1 win over New Richmond to improve to 14-1 on the season. The Spartans will return to action on Tuesday hosting Ashland in a doubleheader.