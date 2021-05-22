‘Raise the Roof for Life House Duluth’ Event Brings Local Vendors Together

A portion of those proceeds from BLUSH Music Venue went towards Life House.

DULUTH, Minn. – Life house Duluth, blush music venue, and peace of mind bath products got together to hold a block party this afternoon showcasing local vendors.

The event called “Raise the Roof for Life House Duluth” puts a focus on the newly opened boutique store, Legitimate Hustle.

Several other businesses, including the The rambler food truck combined to create the block party feel.

“So that way, people have a chance to come in from the community and learn about their program and see what they do. We wanted the community to see the new boutique store and just have a chance to come in and check it all out,” Fundraiser Coordinator, Kayla Rush says.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The Life House boutique is located just below the non-profit on first avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.