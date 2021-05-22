Ruby The Donkey Steals the Spotlight in Downtown Duluth

Ruby and Her Handler, Lane Halverson, Offered Free Rides to People Passing By Saturday Afternoon

DULUTH, Minn. – If you drove through downtown Duluth Saturday afternoon, chances are you noticed a donkey and a cowboy.

9-year-old Ruby made her first trip to Duluth from her home in South Range, Wisconsin.

Ruby’s owner, Lane Halverson, was contacted by a friend who knows the owners of downtown’s newest eatery, Tacos, Tacos, Tacos.

They asked him to bring Ruby by and offer free rides to kids and adults passing by.

“Will work for tacos, so here I am,” said Halverson. “Mammoth donkeys have this wonderful personality. She is a very good spokesperson for her breed.”

Ruby has given hundreds of rides to kids in her lifetime, but never in the City of Duluth.

Halverson says if he’s invited back, he would love to do it again.