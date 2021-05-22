St. Scholastica Baseball Tops Bethany Lutheran, Falls to Northwestern in UMAC Championship Game

The Saints end the year with a 20-8 record in Kevin Ritsche's first full season.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Scholastica baseball team started the day strong, getting a 2-1 win over Bethany Lutheran to eliminate the Vikings from the UMAC Tournament and advance to the championship. Then, the Saints needed to get another win to force a winner-take-all game on Sunday, but Northwestern proved to be too much, getting the 10-1 win to claim the UMAC Tournament Championship.

In the first game, the Saints got on the board first in the first inning with Mitchell Novak scored on an error. Bethany Lutheran tied it in the 7th, then Jake Schelonka hit the game-winning RBI double to score Novak. Dallas Miller got the win, pitching a three-hit complete game with eight strikeouts.

But the championship game was all Northwestern. The Eagles built a 7-0 lead by the sixth inning when the Saints finally got on the board with a bases loaded RBI single from Schelonka.

This was St. Scholastica’s final UMAC games as they transition to the MIAC in the fall. The Saints end the year with a 20-8 record in Kevin Ritsche’s first full season. Northwestern wins its first UMAC Tournament title.