BWCA Fire Now Down To 782 Acres

BWCA – Firefighters are making progress controlling the raging flames in the BWCA, saying that while it’s not out yet, it’s “100% contained.”

Right now, firefighters on the ground and in aircrafts are working to fight back the edges of the fire, and bringing down the pockets of heat to cooler temperatures.

The headway is showing with the number of acres the fire is now contained to.

It’s down to 782 acres of land, when it was sprawling across 950 acres near Bezhik Lake just a few days ago.

Officials believe the fire was ignited by a lightening strike.