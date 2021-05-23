PCA Paper Mill in I-Falls Catches Fire

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – The PCA Paper Mill in International Falls caught on fire Sunday around the same time the city experienced a city wide power outage.

The mill is located on the 400 block of 2nd Street.

According to Mayor Harley Droba, the power outage happened right before the fire started at the mill.

Power was restored to the city around 7:20 p.m.

At around 8:30 p.m., Mayor Droba confirmed the fire was under control and nobody was injured.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was not known Sunday night just how much damage the fire caused.