Power Transformer Explosion Causes Multiple Structures To Burn Down Near Ely

BURNTSIDE LAKE, Minn. — According to the Northland FireWire, a power transformer exploded near Ely just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning, burning down several residences in its wake.

It happened on Burntside Lake on Waters Island.

The explosion caused a summer property with a boathouse to catch fire. That fire also hit two cabins and an outbuilding. All of the properties were destroyed.

No one was hurt, but two residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Ely, Babbitt, Morse-Fall Lake, and U.S. Forest Service firefighters all teamed up to fight the fire.