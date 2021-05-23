White Castle USA Luge Slider Search Holds Youth Clinics in Duluth

Around 40 kids came out over the weekend to try the sport, where former Olympians and national team members taught them how to steer the wheeled sleds.

DULUTH, Minn. – Luge is known as the fastest sport on ice and this summer, USA Luge is looking for kids to try the sport out, and they made a stop in Duluth this weekend.

The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search held multiple youth clinics on the UMD campus this weekend. They said about 40 kids came out where former Olympians and national team members taught the kids how to steer the wheeled sleds.

The camps are also a way for USA Luge to recruit athletes for their national teams and they say about 80 percent of their Olympic teams come from these recruiting events. But mainly, they wanted to see the kids have fun and learn about the sport.

“It’s great to see kids enjoy the sport, especially because I know the exact same feeling and I see kids enjoy it as much as I do and they get really happy,” Team USA junior national team member Sophia Gordon said, who got started with Team USA through this event as a child and now helps teach kids at the camps.

“The culture of this city [Duluth] is a very good fit for the sport. There’s a lot of enthusiasm. For our sport, it’s really important to be calm and laid-back to do well, that’s what makes you go fast and I keep getting this strong sense of people coming here, it’s just very easy going and that’s what it takes to do well in this sport,” 1998 Olympian Larry Dolan said.

USA Luge says they hope to bring the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search back to Duluth in the future.