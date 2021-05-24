17-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Downtown Duluth Shooting

UPDATE: DULUTH, Minn. – The 17-year-old male charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old male Saturday night in downtown Duluth is said to have been involved in a fight prior to the shooting.

Court documents say officers reviewed surveillance footage from the night of the shooting which showed the teen pulling a gun from his waistband and firing a single shot into the crowd.

The victim is then seen falling to the ground and the teen can be seen firing a second shot before fleeing the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 7:00 p.m. on the 100 block of East 3rd Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s where he was pronounced dead.

According to the complaint, the suspect had fled the area prior to police arriving at the scene.

A witness to the incident told police he heard gunshots and saw a Native America/Hispanic male with jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black sweatshirt around his neck with a star tattoo near one eye crouch behind a van and tucked what appeared to be a black handgun into the waist of his jeans.

Officers located the suspect matching the description given by the witness in an alleyway a short time later.

During the investigation, officers located a .45 caliber pistol in a nearby alley in the direction of the suspect’s flight path, the criminal complaint states.

A .45 caliber shell casing was also located at the scene of the shooting.

The suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.

DULUTH, Minn. – A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Duluth male.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of East 3rd Street in downtown Duluth.

The 17-year-old male was taken into custody Saturday and booked in the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.

The teen made his first appearance in juvenile court Monday.

According to County Attorney Mark Rubin’s office, they have filed a motion for the case to be moved to adult court.