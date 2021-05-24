Brevator Township Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Fond du Lac Reservation Fatal Shooting

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Brevator Township man charged with murder for shooting his friend at his home in November 2019 has been sentenced 86 months in prison.

Thomas Allen Micklewrigh, 45, pleaded guilty in March to fatally shooting his friend 65-year-old James Arthur Couture at his home located at the 3500 block of Brevator Road.

When police arrived on the scene they found Couture dead in Mickelwright’s kitchen.

According to the complaint, Micklewright admitted in a 911 call that he shot Couture with a .40 caliber pistol, but “could not articulate the reason why he shot the victim.”

Authorities say the suspect and his wife were hosting the victim and his wife throughout the night and each party was consuming alcohol.

Court documents say a preliminary breath test administered to Micklewright the night of the shooting revealed a .20 alcohol concentration.