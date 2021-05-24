Duluth Native to Appear in FOX’s New Season of “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns”

Duluth Native Matthew Francis Johnson is a Busy Individual Working as a Chef, Video Producer & Author

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX’s new season of “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” will premiere Monday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Northlanders will be able to tune in and watch a familiar face, as Duluth native, Matthew Francis Johnson, will be on the new season pressing his luck with Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Francis Johnson graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 2013, and Culinary Institute of America in 2016.

After growing up in Minnesota and finishing culinary school in New York, Francis Johnson started making food videos for fun.

He was then picked up and hired by BuzzFeed where many of his cooking videos went viral. Francis Johnson was then scouted by the producers of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, and the rest is history.

The show was shot back in 2019 but will air for the first time beginning May 31 on FOX.

Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these “Young Guns” are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare.

But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner.

At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

Aside from his upcoming time on the show, Francis Johnson is also a busy video producer and author.

He recently came out with his new book, PRAX and the Hazardous Countdown.

The book can be purchased in Duluth at Zenith Bookstore located at 318 North Central Avenue.

Francis Johnson can be followed on social media: @matthewfrancisj