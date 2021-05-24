European Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations at St. Lukes

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s opened its doors to European sailors from the ship MV Isolda, to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A Bulgarian sailor who has been in the business for 27 years, received his shot today and spoke of its importance. He said as the crew sails internationally, getting the vaccine was a priority as they’ve been traveling for a month, and won’t get home for another 3-4 months while they all live in close quarters together.

“Finally we understand that the disease like the COVID makes us think that we are all living on one in the same planet. It doesn’t matter if you’re American, Bulgarian, Polish or whatever, we all live here and we all need to have this vaccine, that’s it. No matter where you come from, what color you are, what religion you are,” said Rosen Nedev. “This is living a dream, out of question, that’s it, at least for today,” he continued.

This is the second ship St. Luke’s has been able to vaccinate, the first ship, Federal Bering, had a crew with 21 sailors from India receiving the vaccine.