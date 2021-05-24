Fitger’s to Hold Job Fair Tuesday Afternoon

DULUTH, Minn-Several businesses inside the Fitger’s Complex are looking for employees to fill a wide variety of available positions.

To do that, they will be hosting a job fair tomorrow from 3 to 7 pm in the Superior Street Lobby. Everyone who is looking for a job is welcome to come in and see what businesses are hiring and what the available positions are. Applications will be available as well as on-site interviews for several of the businesses.

“It’s so easy, because of the several different businesses that will be here to represent their own business. If one looks more interesting than another, you have a choice. You have three different restaurants. It may not work for the one, but it may work for another. Opportunities are definitely here at Fitger’s,” said Fitger’s mall manager Tami Tanski Sherman.

Restaurants, shops, and the Inn are among the small businesses looking for employees. Free parking and discounts are available to all who work at Fitger’s.