‘Giant Addition’ Coming To Bentleyville Tour of Lights

The walk-thru experience will also be returning.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville Tour of Lights will return this winter with its traditional walk-thru experience, and a big announcement is expected Tuesday.

This comes after last winter’s first-ever drive-thru Bentleyville experience.

As for the big announcement, owner Nathan Bentley says he will be “announcing a partnership project with LHB Engineering, Ironworkers Local 512, and Braun Intertec Corporation on a new giant addition to Bentleyville for the 2021 season.”