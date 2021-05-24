Joe Macor Joins Race for Duluth City Council At-Large

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday morning, business owner and Duluth resident Joe Macor,38, announced he is running for Duluth City Council-At-Large.

“Public Safety, streets and infrastructure, housing and taxes, and family-supporting jobs are priorities that I feel need our undivided attention as a community,” said Macor. “We need to address these issues head-on. I have seen and experienced the challenges we are facing today as a business owner, husband, parent, and coach and want to be a part of moving Duluth city government back to serving its citizens in a way that is most economically sustainable and efficient,” said Macor.

“As your City Councilor, I will make it a priority to watch where your taxpayer dollars are being spent and base policy decisions on how they will impact Duluth families, homeowners, job creators, young people, vulnerable populations, and others,” explained Macor. “My experiences have given me some perspective in all of these areas.”

Macor who is a lifelong resident of West Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood has been the co-owner of Comfort Living Adult Foster Care since 2008 with his wife Holly.

“Through my family, my business, and the organizations I’m involved in, I’m invested in Duluth, and I want to see this city succeed in providing a safe and prosperous lifestyle to its citizens,” shared Macor. “I will bring a well-rounded perspective, common sense ideas, and a “Let’s face and let’s fix it” attitude to the City Council. I’m looking forward to using this summer to meet face-to-face with voters, learn their concerns, and earn their votes.”

Macor is running for one of two open seats on the Duluth City Council.